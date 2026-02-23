10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago seeks a revenue cycle strategy manager.

2. Cape Cod Healthcare, based in Hyannis, Mass., seeks a director of system patient financial services.

3. Cedar Point Health, based in Montrose, Colo., seeks a revenue cycle manager.

4. Hammond-Henry Hospital, based in Geneseo, Ill., seeks a revenue cycle director.

5. Kaleida Health, based in Buffalo, N.Y., seeks a revenue integrity director.

6. Lee Health, based in Fort Myers, Fla., seeks a system director of revenue integrity.

7. Northwell Health, based in New Hyde Park, N.Y., seeks a director of revenue cycle in Riverhead, N.Y.

8. San Antonio Regional Hospital, based in Upland, Calif., seeks a director of patient financial services.

9. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System seeks an executive director of revenue cycle management.

10. UF Health, based in Gainesville, Fla., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle patient access.