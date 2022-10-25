Confluence Health posts $13M operating loss for Q3

Wenatchee, Wash.-based Confluence Health reported a quarterly operating loss of almost $13.3 million for the three months ending Sept. 30, 2022, according to data provided by Electronic Municipal Market Access. The company posted positive operating income of $11.4 million in the same period last year.

Operating expenses in the period for the nonprofit healthcare provider increased almost $26 million from the same period in 2021 to total just over $219 million.

The financial report comes at a transitional time for the hospital group, which is going through a process of renaming its two hospitals in Wenatchee to present a more unified identity and as the group reached a compensation agreement with nursing staff in the summer.

The hospital group also named a new CEO, Andrew Jones, MD, in May.