Cigna bumps outlook as Q2 profit reaches $1.7B

The Cigna Group reported a profit of $1.7 billion for the second quarter of 2026, a year-over-year increase of more than 8%, according to a July 30 earnings report.

Total revenue reached $71.7 billion for the quarter, up about 7% from the same period in 2025. The company attributed the revenue bump to growth across both Evernorth Health Services and insurance arm Cigna Healthcare. Adjusted income from operations was $2.1 billion, up from $1.9 billion.

Cigna raised its outlook again for adjusted income from operations per share to at least $30.45, up $0.10 from before.

Evernorth’s adjusted revenue increased from $57.8 billion in the second quarter of 2025 to $61.5 billion this past quarter. Pre-tax adjusted income from operations dropped 2% to $1.7 billion.

For Cigna Healthcare, adjusted revenue increased 9% to $11.7 billion. The adjusted operations income was $1.3 billion for the quarter, up 17% year over year. The medical care ratio was 84.5%, an increase from 83.2%. The company attributed the increase to higher prior-year risk-adjustment benefits for the individual and family plans business logged in the second quarter of 2025. Cigna intends to exit exchanges in 2027, as stated in the previous earnings call.

Since Dec. 31, 2025, total pharmacy customers dropped 4% to 118.2 million people due to anticipated client transitions and lower health plan membership, whereas total medical customers increased 2% to 18.4 million thanks to growth in middle and select markets. However, this was partially offset by reduced membership in national accounts.

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