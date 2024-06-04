California health system, AmSurg ink ASC joint venture

Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health and AmSurg have formed a joint venture with the health system's Poway (Calif.) Surgery Center.

The partnership aims to expand access to care and accelerate improvements in quality outpatient care for patients in Poway and the greater San Diego community.

Poway Surgery Center is a freestanding outpatient facility with five operating rooms and providers procedures in specialties including gastroenterology; orthopedics; and ear, nose and throat. It is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and has been operating as a multi-use facility, widening the scope of care for Palomar patients.

AmSurg, which split from Envision Healthcare last year, has been involved in the ASC prior to this new venture. The company operates a network of more than 250 surgery centers nationwide.

"AmSurg's vast ASC network, demonstrated commitment to clinical excellence and high standards for patient safety and experience benefit both our providers and the patients we serve," Ryan Olsen, CEO of Palomar Health Medical Group and chief ambulatory and strategy officer for the health system, said. "We come together to bring a modern and innovative surgery center that helps integrate the newest technologies and practices."

A rising number of health systems are expanding their outpatient footprints and forging joint ventures to develop more ASCs as care continues to migrate from inpatient to outpatient settings.