9 recent RCM partnerships, deals

From hospitals pursuing partnerships with revenue cycle management companies to revenue cycle firms merging, here are nine partnerships and deals to know in the RCM space:

1. Intermountain Healthcare selects partner for price transparency strategy

Intermountain Healthcare is working with healthcare revenue cycle management company PMMC to develop a digital price transparency strategy that improves the patient experience, the Salt Lake City-based health system said Sept. 23.

2. 3 RCM firms merge to form Ventra Health, led by former Cleveland Clinic, UnitedHealth exec

Three healthcare revenue cycle management companies, DuvaSawko, Abeo and Gottlieb, combined Aug. 19 to form Ventra Health.

3. Campbell County Health to outsource revenue cycle operations

Campbell County Health is outsourcing its revenue cycle operations, including registration, prior authorization, coding, scanning and billing, according to a representative for the Gillette, Wyo.-based health system. Ensemble Health Partners was chosen as Campbell County Health's partner.

4. Bank of America's plan to connect gaps in the healthcare payments process

Bank of America is creating a more efficient network of payment services connecting health systems, patients, insurers, provider networks, banks and the government, Insider reported Aug. 9.

5. Cedar partners with Providence-backed Tegria to improve patient financial experience

Patient engagement platform Cedar and Tegria, the healthcare technology and consulting firm founded by Renton, Wash.-based Providence in 2020, entered a strategic partnership Aug. 5 that will bring Cedar's financial engagement platform to Tegria customers and provide Tegria's revenue cycle management expertise to Cedar customers.

6. 3M to use Waystar's AI-powered healthcare payment tech

3M partnered with healthcare payment technology company Waystar to provide revenue capture services to the customers of 3M's health information systems division, the two companies said Aug. 3.

7. Hennepin Healthcare selects partner for 2 RCM services

Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare on July 19 selected healthcare revenue cycle management company RSource to provide services for two of its RCM programs.

8. Waystar to acquire patient payment tech provider Patientco

Waystar will acquire fellow healthcare payment technology provider Patientco, the companies said July 15.

9. R1 RCM completes $300M acquisition of VisitPay

R1 RCM, a revenue cycle company for healthcare providers, has completed its acquisition of patient financial engagement company VisitPay for $300 million.