9 hospitals, health systems seeking RCM talent
Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.
- Baptist Memorial Health Care (Jackson, Miss.) is seeking a revenue cycle manager.
- Baystate Health (Springfield, Mass.) is seeking a revenue cycle manager.
- Boston Children's Hospital is seeking a principal revenue cycle integration manager.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle specialist.
- Hackensack Meridian Health (Neptune City, N.J.) is seeking a manager of Epic revenue cycle.
- Mount Sinai Health System (New York City) is seeking an Epic hospital billing analyst.
- Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a senior analyst of revenue integrity.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a program manager of patient accounting.
- Porter Medical Center (Middlebury, Vt.) is seeking a revenue integrity and reimbursement analyst.
