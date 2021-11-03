8 hospitals, health systems among US charities that received high donations in 2020

Massachusetts General Brigham and Mayo Clinic were among the hospitals and health systems ranked on The Chronicle of Philanthropy's "America's Favorite Charities" list.

The ranking, released Nov. 2, lists the U.S. nonprofit organizations that raised the most direct financial support from individuals, foundations and corporations in 2020.

The Chronicle used information from federal tax returns, audited financial statements, annual reports and surveys to determine the ranking.



Here are eight hospitals, health systems that made the list and how much money they raised in 2020: