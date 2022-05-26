7 health systems outsourcing RCM

Seven health systems have decided to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1.

1. Conifer reached a multiyear, multifacility agreement for Brookwood Baptist Health, central Alabama's largest healthcare network. The agreement expands the Frisco, Texas-based company's relationship with Brookwood Baptist Hospital and provides services for four more hospitals within the system.

2. Ardent Health Services, a network of 30 hospitals in six states, expanded its revenue cycle management partnership with Ensemble Health Partners. Ensemble has provided RCM services to Ardent in Idaho, New Jersey and Texas since 2017. The partnership will now include all Ardent markets. Ardent is based in Nashville, Tenn.

3. Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth selected R1 to handle revenue cycle management services at its 61 long-term acute care hospitals. R1 will be the health system's exclusive RCM provider for the next 10 years.

4. Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Health System is transitioning all revenue cycle management operations to Ensemble Health Partners. Ensemble has worked with Nicklaus Children’s since 2020 to implement revenue cycle, health information management and patient access best practices.

5. Ensemble Health Partners won a competitive bid to handle Gillette, Wyo.,-based Campbell County Health's revenue cycle operations. The health system has an acute care hospital, medical group with nearly 20 clinics, a long-term care center and surgery center.

6. Day Kimball Healthcare in Putnam, Conn., tapped Ensemble Health Partners as its revenue cycle management partner. The health system will work with Ensemble on patient scheduling and registration, billing and collections

7. Optum was chosen to provide supply chain and revenue cycle management services for Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth. Certain MarinHealth employees performing these in-house functions will become Optum employees as a result of the partnership.