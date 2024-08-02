5 recent RCM mergers and acquisitions

From two private equity firms striking a deal to take R1 RCM private, to Med-Metrix acquiring a pair of companies, here are five RCM mergers and acquisitions Becker's has reported since June 10:

1. EnableComp acquired denials management company ANI Healthcare Solutions.

2. Private equity firms TowerBrook Capital Partners and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice are acquiring R1 RCM in a deal valued at $8.9 billion.

3. Med-Metrix acquired Healthcare Receivable Specialists, a company providing a suite of technology-enabled eligibility management services.

4. Process management company Provana expanded its revenue cycle management footprint with the recent acquisition of five RCM companies. The acquired companies are Account Matters, CIS, To the Point Billing Solutions, ACI Therapy Billing, and Central Iowa Medical Billing.

5. Med-Metrix acquired revenue cycle management company Hospital Billing & Collection Service.