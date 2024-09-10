Private equity firm acquiring RCM co. GeBBS

Swedish private equity firm EQT is acquiring a controlling interest in GeBBS Healthcare Solutions from ChrysCapital.

GeBBS, a revenue cycle management company, was founded in 2005 and has more than 13,000 employees across the U.S., India, the Dominican Republic and the Philippines, according to a Sept. 9 EQT news release.

EQT is making the acquisition through BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII, its Asia private equity fund, which will support GeBBS through its next phase of growth and innovation, according to the release.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the release.