PE firm to acquire RCM co. Knowtion Health

Private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners has signed a definitive agreement to acquire revenue cycle management company Knowtion Health.

Sunstone Partners, the current majority owner of Knowtion, will maintain a significant strategic co-investment in the company, according to an Aug. 22 Arsenal Capital Partners news release. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Knowtion Health rebranded in June 2022. It was previously known as RSource Healthcare.

We are thrilled to partner with Arsenal, whose resources and healthcare and operational expertise will significantly enhance our ability to best serve our clients," Knowtion CEO Jayson Yardley said in the release. "This partnership aligns with our shared vision and commitment to expanding our offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, further cementing our leadership in denials management."