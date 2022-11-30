5 health systems choosing Ensemble for RCM services

Here are five health systems, including Nicklaus Children's Health System, that have selected Cincinnati-based Ensemble Health Partners for revenue cycle management services this year:

1. Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health System selected Ensemble on Nov. 2 to optimize its revenue cycle operations. Valley Health said it is working to rebound from financial losses due to lower procedural volumes, supply chain issues and staffing challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services, a network of 30 hospitals in six states, expanded its revenue cycle management partnership with Ensemble on May 11. Ensemble has provided RCM services to Ardent locations in Idaho, New Jersey and Texas since 2017. The partnership will be expanded to include all Ardent markets.

3. Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Health System said May 2 it is transitioning all revenue cycle management operations to Ensemble.

4. Campbell County Health in Gillette, Wyo., said April 28 it will outsource its revenue cycle operations to Ensemble. The health system said last year it planned to outsource its revenue cycle operations, including registration, prior authorization, coding, scanning and billing. Ensemble won a competitive bid and worked to negotiate a contract with the health system.

5. Day Kimball Healthcare in Putnam, Conn., tapped Ensemble as its revenue cycle management partner Jan. 21. The health system will work with Ensemble on patient scheduling, registration, billing and collections.