17 recent CMS actions

CMS recently blocked Georgia from privatizing its ACA marketplace, updated its hospital quality star ratings and released its final inpatient payment rule for 2023. Becker's has reported on the following 17 CMS moves in the last month.

Clinical

CMS will continue to report patient safety data

CMS will continue reporting data on patient safety indicators, including pressure sores, falls and sepsis.

CMS launches maternity care action plan

CMS launched its maternity care action plan July 27 to support the implementation of the Biden administration's plans to address the nation's maternal health crisis.

CMS enhances 5-star quality measures for nursing homes

CMS updated its Nursing Home Five-Star Quality Rating System on July 27 to include weekend staffing measures for nurses and information on annual turnover among nurses and administrators.

192 hospitals with 1 star from CMS: 2022

CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings on July 27, singling out 192 hospitals with one star.

429 hospitals with 5 stars from CMS: 2022

CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2022, giving 429 hospitals a rating of five stars.

New CMS quality measure targets home, community-based services for seniors, people with disabilities

CMS released its first home- and community-based services quality measure set July 21 to promote consistent quality measurement within and across such programs.

Finance

Novant hospital just missed Medicare contract termination, report says

New Hanover Regional Medical Center (N.C.) narrowly avoided termination of its Medicare contract Aug. 12 by hiring hundreds of nurses to address issues state inspectors identified in June, according to an Aug. 17 report from WECT News 6. Most of the newest hires were travel nurses, the station said.

New CMS website assists with No Surprises Act resolution

CMS launched a website Aug. 16 with resources and guidance for resolving disputes related to the No Surprise Act.

Duke LifePoint hospital to retain Medicare contract

Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center will retain its Medicare contract after a state survey in May that identified immediate jeopardy to patients' health and safety. On Aug. 5, a spokesperson for the hospital told Becker's in a statement that the hospital was no longer in danger of losing its Medicare contract.

CMS awards $33M digital modernization contract

CMS has awarded a $33 million contract to consulting and technology services company ICF to digitally modernize the CMS office of information technology.

CMS releases final inpatient payment rule: 6 takeaways

CMS released its annual Inpatient Prospective Payment System final rule Aug. 1, which raises Medicare payment rates for acute care hospitals. The rule applies to discharges occurring on or after Oct. 1.

CMS drops 3 final payment rules: 8 things to know

CMS released its annual payment updates for hospices, inpatient psychiatric facilities and inpatient rehabilitation facilities for fiscal year 2023 on July 27.

CMS pitches outpatient payment rule: 5 things to know

CMS released its Outpatient Prospective Payment System proposed rule for 2023 on July 15, which would raise Medicare outpatient payment rates next year.

Payer

CMS blocks Georgia's plan to bypass ACA website

The agency notified Georgia Aug. 9 that it suspended Gov. Brian Kemp's plan to create an alternative healthcare exchange to the ACA marketplace. Originally set to go live in November, the new exchange would have had state residents sign up for health coverage through private brokers and not through the healthcare.gov website.

CMS projects 2% lower Medicare Part D premiums in 2023

CMS said July 29 it expects monthly premiums under Medicare Part D to drop 1.8 percent, from an average of $32.08 in 2022 to $31.50 next year.

CMS wants public's help to improve Medicare Advantage

CMS said July 28 it is seeking public input on how to improve Medicare Advantage. The agency wants feedback on ways program beneficiaries can receive more equitable, high quality and person-centered care that is affordable and sustainable.

CMS approves Maine's plan to merge individual and small group markets

On July 15, CMS approved Maine's plan to improve health insurance for small businesses and tackle rising premiums by merging its individual and small group markets under the ACA into a single, pooled market, starting in 2023.