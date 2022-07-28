CMS drops 3 final payment rules: 8 things to know

CMS has released its annual payment updates for hospices, inpatient psychiatric facilities and inpatient rehabilitation facilities for fiscal year 2023.

Here are eight takes from the trio of final rules published July 27:

Inpatient rehabilitation facilities

1. CMS is increasing payments to inpatient rehabilitation facilities by 3.2 percent, or $275 million, in fiscal 2023 compared to payments in fiscal 2022.

2. CMS finalized a 5 percent cap on annual wage index decreases to mitigate instability in the inpatient rehabilitation facility prospective payment system payments.

3. CMS expanded inpatient rehabilitation facility quality data reporting requirements. The facilities will collect quality data on all patients, regardless of payer.

Read the 150-page rule here.

Hospices

4. CMS is increasing payments to hospices by 3.8 percent, or $825 million, in fiscal 2023 compared to payments in fiscal 2022.

5. The hospice payment update limits overall payments per patient per year. The cap amount for fiscal year 2023 is $32,486. In fiscal 2022, the cap was $31,297.

6. The final rule includes a 5 percent cap on any decrease to a geographic area's wage index compared to the year prior.

Read the 90-page rule here.

Inpatient psychiatric facilities

7. CMS is increasing payments to inpatient psychiatric facilities by 2.5 percent, or $90 million, in fiscal 2023 compared to payments in fiscal 2022.

8. CMS finalized a 5 percent cap on annual wage index decreases to mitigate instability in the inpatient psychiatric facility prospective payment system payments.



Read the 103-page rule here.