CMS awards $33M digital modernization contract

CMS has awarded a $33 million contract to consulting and technology services company ICF to digitally modernize CMS' office of information technology.

ICF will utilize ServiceNow, a cloud-based digital workflow platform, to increase CMS staff productivity and improve end-user experience. The contract has a term of four years, according to the Aug. 2 press release.

"ICF has worked with CMS since 2018 to transform multiple agency systems to improve employee engagement, increase the delivery velocity and efficiency of modernized services, and improve enterprise forecasting and reporting capabilities," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead. "We are excited to continue to partner with CMS to improve their service delivery capabilities and business operations and provide a faster, smarter, more automated employee experience."