15 RCM companies making executive moves in 2023

Here are 15 revenue cycle management companies that have announced executive leadership changes in 2023:

1. EnableComp named Joey Mulugeta vice president of client services, according to a post on his LinkedIn page. He most recently served as an enterprise account executive at Tegria.

2. Wakefield named Chuck Koch CIO, according to a Nov. 20 news release from the company. He most recently served as vice president and acting CIO for pallet management services company 48forty Solutions.

The company added Mark Schanck as chief revenue officer, according to a Jan. 3 news release.. His previous roles include president and CEO of Convergent Healthcare and president of Medi-Centrix.

3. Tarpon Health named Helen Lamons COO, according to a Sept. 14 news release. Ms. Lamons joins from Advata Health where she was senior vice president of revenue cycle management. She will run Tarpon's day-to-day operations and lead the company's team.

4. Athenahealth named Neville Zar senior vice president of revenue cycle management on Sept. 12. Mr. Zar joins Athenahealth from Deloitte, where he led the company's national revenue cycle practice. He also previously served as senior vice president and chief revenue officer for Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

5. Savista named Kendall Benjamin vice president of strategic sales, according to a Sept. 6 news release. He most recently served as regional vice president at MiraMed Global Services. He previously held key revenue cycle sales positions at Meduit, Xtend Healthcare, Optum360, R1 RCM and Conifer Health Solutions, among others.

Savista named John Johnson its chief information officer on April 3. Mr. Johnson has an existing relationship with the company. At the RCM firm's inception in 2021, Mr. Johnson led the infrastructure separation work. He also led the completion of various implementation projects.

The company named Karen Moore senior director of revenue cycle solutions Jan. 5. Prior to joining Savista, Ms. Moore served as vice president/interim director of revenue cycle at AnCor Healthcare Consulting.

6. Coronis Health appointed Doug Marcey vice president of technology, according to a June 20 news release. Mr. Marcey joined Coronis Health in 2023 as part of the MiraMed family company Plexus Technology Group, where he served as chief technology officer since 2016.

7. Janus named Tammie Jackson chief revenue officer on June 20. She most recently served as FinThrive's chief growth officer.

8. Aspirion named Spencer Allee its chief product officer on March 23. He will lead the company's artificial intelligence and machine learning team as well as guide its product strategy and operating model.

9. Waystar named Missy Miller chief marketing officer, according to a March 2 news release from the company. Ms. Miller most recently served as Waystar's senior vice president of marketing.

10. RSi named Derek Shaw its new COO and Dustin Spencer its new chief sales officer in February. Mr. Shaw most recently served as president of RSi's recently acquired Invicta division. Mr. Spencer most recently served as RSi's vice president of sales.

11. Telcor named Sarah Stewart vice president of revenue cycle services, according to a Feb. 8 news release from the company. Ms. Stewart joined Telcor in 2015 and most recently served as director of revenue cycle services.

12. Fi-Med named Natasha Barajas revenue cycle director, according to a Feb. 7 news release from the company. She will lead the RCM Plus billing and revenue cycle management program.

13. Conifer Health Solutions CEO Roger Davis retired at the end of the first quarter of 2023. A search is underway for his replacement, according to Conifer's parent company, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Bryan Forry was promoted to CFO of Conifer Health Solutions. He previously served as Tenet's hospital operations controller and CFO of Tenet's Arizona operations.

Deepali Narula was promoted to COO. She previously served as Conifer's senior vice president of hospital revenue cycle management operations.

14. Ventra Health named Steven Huddleston CEO Jan. 10, following the retirement of Mike O'Boyle. Mr. Huddleston most recently served as president and CEO of Pelitas.

15. R1 RCM named Jennifer Williams CFO and Kyle Hicok chief commercial officer Jan. 5. They succeed Rachel Wilson and Gary Long, respectively, who will step down from their roles and remain with the company in advisory roles.

The move comes after Lee Rivas and John Sparby stepped into the roles of CEO and president, respectively, Jan. 1, after Joe Flanagan stepped down from the CEO role. Mr. Flanagan continues to serve on the company's board and as an executive adviser to the CEO.