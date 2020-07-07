15 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 15 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.)

2. Boundary Community Hospital (Bonners Ferry, Idaho)

3. Community Medical Center (Falls City, Neb.)

4. Denver Health

5. Gifford Medical Center (Randolph, Vt.)

6. Glenwood Regional Medical Center (West Monroe, La.)

7. Harlan County Health System (Alma, Neb.)

8. Lake Chelan Community Hospital & Clinics (Chelan, Wash.)

9. Lovelace Regional Hospital (Roswell, N.M.)

10. Lutheran Downtown (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

11. Melissa Memorial Hospital (Holyoke, Colo.)

12. Mercy Hospital (Miami)

13. Phillips County Health Systems (Phillipsburg, Kan.)

14. Schick Shadel Hospital (Seattle)

15. West Park Hospital (Cody, Wyo.)

