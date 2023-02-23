12 recent RCM mergers and acquisitions

Here are 12 revenue cycle management mergers and acquisitions reported by or shared with Becker's since Aug. 23, 2022:

1. AGS Health acquired the India-based patient access outsourcing business of healthcare technology company Availity on Feb. 21. AGS said the acquisition will expand its artificial intelligence platform's capabilities with new technology to improve accuracy and scalability and streamline patient access operations.

2. Ventra Health on Feb. 21 acquired Deras Global Services, a Philippines-based revenue cycle management services provider for hospital-based physician specialties.

3. Wakefield partnered with Healthcare Receivables Group on Jan. 17. Healthcare Receivables Group — formerly Receivables Management Bureau — provides management services for healthcare providers, including liquidation of accounts receivable.

4. SimiTree acquired Afia and GreenpointMed Jan. 12. Afia is a behavioral health data analytics and consulting firm. GreenpointMed is a medical billing credential service provider to healthcare practices.

5. RSi, an RCM provider for hospital and large physician practices, acquired Invicta Health Solutions, according to a Jan. 9 RSi news release. Invicta provides several RCM services, including insurance discovery, claim status, eligibility verification, medicaid enrollment and out-of-state Medicaid billing. Invicta's clients include other large RCM service providers in addition to hospitals and healthcare systems.

6. JP Recovery Services joined Meduit on Dec. 5, 2022. JP Recovery Services provides accounts receivables management, billing and extended business office services to more than 70 hospitals, physicians groups and private practices across the U.S. The JP Recovery Services name will change to JP RMP and employees will become part of Meduit.

7. National Medical Billing Services acquired MedTek, an ASC revenue cycle management provider, on Oct. 25, 2022. MedTek was founded in 2001 and offers medical transcription, coding, billing and other software products to ASCs in nearly 50 states. It employs more than 100 surgical coders through a management tool and interactive dashboard.

8. Revenue cycle management company Wakefield & Associates acquired debt collection company Choice Recovery on Oct. 20, 2022. Wakefield said the acquisition will grow its geographic presence in the Great Lakes region and enhance its ability to provide a full suite of RCM services to a wide scope of healthcare industry clients.

9. Knowtion Health — formerly RSource Healthcare — acquired Amplus, a healthcare revenue cycle accounts receivable resolution and technology service. The acquisition will allow Knowtion to accelerate its plans to expand low balance recovery technologies, according to an Oct. 7, 2022, news release.

10. Optum completed its $7.8 billion merger with Change Healthcare on Oct. 3, 2022, after a federal judge cleared the path for Optum's parent company, UnitedHealth Group, to move forward with the acquisition. The aim of the merger is to connect and simplify the clinical, administrative and payment processes for healthcare providers and payers.

11. Tech-enabled out-of-network payment integrity platform Collect Rx is joining Wakefield & Associates. Collect Rx assists customers with appeals and negotiations and serves more than 5,400 healthcare companies in the U.S., according to a Sept. 6, 2022, news release from the company.

12. Revenue integrity and compliance software provider Panacea Healthcare Solutions on Aug. 23, 2022, acquired Holliday & Associates and First Healthcare Compliance, expanding its reach to more than 600 hospitals, health systems, physician practices and accountable care organizations.