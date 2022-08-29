10 health systems laying off workers

Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges.

1. Commonwealth Health, part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, will lay off 245 employees when it closes facilities at the end of October. The health system is closing First Hospital, a psychiatric hospital in Kingston, Pa., and its various outpatient centers on Oct. 30. Affected workers are encouraged to apply for open positions they're qualified for at other Commonwealth Health facilities, a system spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review in August.

2. Greenville, N.C.-based East Carolina University Health closed its COVID-19 testing sites at the end of July due to a significant decrease in demand. As a result, the health system is laying off 61 employees.

3. Trinity Health announced July 11 it will close its West Springfield, Mass.-based Trinity Health at Home home healthcare and hospice agency, laying off 60 workers in the process. The layoffs are effective Sept. 5.

4. Garnet Health is closing five physician practices and laying off 29 employees. The health system, based in Orange County, N.Y., said in August that it is working to place affected workers in open positions they qualify for.

5. Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health is laying off 52 employees. The layoffs began in July and affected several directors and managers as well as 19 staffing coordinators.

6. Shriners Hospital for Children made its final round of layoffs in preparation to close a Tampa, Fla., facility. The layoffs are effective Sept. 30.

7. Bozeman (Mont.) Health laid off 28 employees and eliminated 25 open positions, KBZK reported Aug. 2. The health system attributed the layoffs to several factors, including financial uncertainty.

8. Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic is closing Mercy Senior Health Center in Philadelphia in September and laying off 14 workers. The center opened in 2020.

9. Penn Highlands Connellsville (Pa.) Hospital will lay off 27 employees and eliminate 20 additional jobs through retirement and attrition, The Daily Courier reported July 14.

10. Columbus-based OhioHealth is eliminating 637 jobs. The move is part of a plan to contract out some services the system now provides in house. OhioHealth will eliminate information technology and revenue cycle management positions. The health system informed workers of the cuts July 7.