11 hospitals, health systems seeking RCM talent
Eleven hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.
- Baptist Memorial Health Care (Memphis, Tenn.) is a seeking revenue integrity analyst.
- Beth Israel Lahey Health (Boston) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle specialist.
- Grady Health System (Atlanta) is seeking a vice president of revenue cycle and revenue cycle applications specialist.
- Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle coordinator.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital is seeking a revenue cycle manager.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) is seeking a revenue cycle lead.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) is seeking a revenue integrity specialist.
- UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital - Oakland is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
