11 hospitals, health systems seeking RCM talent

Eleven hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.

  1. Baptist Memorial Health Care (Memphis, Tenn.) is a seeking revenue integrity analyst.

  2. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Boston) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  3. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle specialist.

  4. Grady Health System (Atlanta) is seeking a vice president of revenue cycle and revenue cycle applications specialist.

  5. Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle coordinator.

  6. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  7. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  8. Phoenix Children's Hospital is seeking a revenue cycle manager.

  9. Scripps Health (San Diego) is seeking a revenue cycle lead.

  10. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) is seeking a revenue integrity specialist.

  11. UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital - Oakland is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

