From HFMA announcing the 2024 MAP Award winners to three health systems naming new leaders, here are 10 RCM headlines to know from June:

1. Revenue cycle employees will be among the more than 500 laid off by Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University. OHSU's board of directors approved the cuts on June 28.

2. Leaders from Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health and York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health explained why they are supporting legislation aiming to reform the Medicare Advantage prior authorization process.

3. Process management company Provana expanded its revenue cycle management footprint with the acquisition of five RCM companies.

4. Black Book Research compiled a list of the best RCM software based on surveys of 6,771 health system CFOs, vice presidents of finance and RCM, controllers, business office managers, staff, consultants, and advisors from hospitals and physician practices.

5. The Healthcare Financial Management Association awarded 17 providers the 2024 MAP Award for high performance in revenue cycle.

6. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System named Erin Hodson, MSN, vice president of revenue cycle.

7. Understaffing is the top workforce challenge facing health system revenue cycle departments, according to a report from Sage Growth Partners.

8. Med-Metrix acquired revenue cycle management company Hospital Billing & Collection Service.

9. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center named Lakmini Kidder senior vice president of finance and chief revenue officer. Ms. Kidder joins VUMC from Johns Hopkins Health System, where she served as vice president of enterprise revenue cycle management.

10. Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System named Elyse Gates chief revenue cycle officer.