The top workforce challenges facing revenue cycle departments

Understaffing is the top workforce challenge facing health system revenue cycle departments, according to a June 4 report from Sage Growth Partners.

Sage surveyed 115 C-suite executives, including CFOs, revenue cycle executives, CIOs, and other finance, IT and operations professionals.

Here are the top workforce challenges currently facing revenue cycle departments, according to the survey:

1. Understaffed teams: 63%

2. Inability to attract qualified staff: 58%

3. Inability to retain qualified staff: 57%

4. Inexperienced staff: 52%

5. Ineffective communication between staff: 37%

6. Ineffective staff training: 27%

7. Other: 5%