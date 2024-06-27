OHSU layoffs to hit marketing, communications

Marketing and communications would feel the brunt of layoffs proposed at Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University.

Those two functions — along with other areas that fall under the chief administrative officer/chief of staff — would experience the largest percentage decrease in workforce as part of a recommended budget presented to the $4.5 billion academic health system's Public Finance and Audit Committee on June 21.

"Planned reductions in force are largely administrative roles, with the largest percentage reductions in central services such as communications, marketing, human resources and finance areas," an OHSU spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement. "Frontline healthcare workers are in high demand as patient volume continues to increase."

The proposed layoffs would affect more than 500 employees at OHSU, or about 2.5% of its workforce, the spokesperson said. The spending cuts across marketing and communications, supply chain, revenue cycle, and central finance would amount to about $20 million in savings, according to the plan. OHSU's board is set to vote on the budget June 28.