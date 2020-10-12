10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Arkansas Methodist Medical Center (Paragould)

2. Carlsbad (N.M.) Medical Center

3. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

4. Harlan County Health System (Alma, Neb.)

5. Marian Regional Medical Center (Santa Maria, Calif.)

6. Marquis Health Systems (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

7. Mission Trail Baptist Hospital (San Antonio)

8. Nova Medical Centers (Houston)

9. Queen of the Valley Medical Center (Napa, Calif.)

10. Wadley Regional Medical Center (Texarkana, Texas)

