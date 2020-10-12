Trump pitches $1.8 trillion COVID-19 relief package

President Donald Trump and his aides have put forward a $1.8 trillion COVID-19 relief package, their largest offer yet to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., according to The Hill.

The new proposal is a jump from the White House's previous offer of $1.6 trillion and nearly double the original offer the administration made when talks began in late summer, according to The New York Times.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin presented the $1.8 trillion offer to Ms. Pelosi on Oct. 9, three days after the president said he told his representatives to stop negotiations with House Democrats on COVID-19 relief until after the Nov. 3 election.

On Oct. 9, a top aide for Ms. Pelosi indicated there wasn't a breakthrough in negotiations, according to The Hill.

"Today, the Secretary returned to the table with a proposal that attempted to address some of the concerns Democrats have," Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Ms. Pelosi, tweeted on Oct. 9. "Of special concern, is the absence of an agreement on a strategic plan to crush the virus. For this and other provisions, we are still awaiting language from the Administration as negotiations on the overall funding amount continue."

