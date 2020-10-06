Trump halts COVID-19 relief negotiations until after election

President Donald Trump said Oct. 6 that he told his representatives to stop negotiating with House Democrats on COVID-19 relief until after the Nov. 3 election, according to CNBC.

The president called off negotiations only three days after urging both sides to reach a deal.

"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Businesses," the president tweeted Oct. 6, according to the report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about a relief package on Oct. 5 and planned to talk again Oct. 6. The president accused Ms. Pelosi of "not negotiating in good faith."

Stocks dropped after the president's tweets Oct. 6. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 300 points in the minutes following the announcement, according to CNBC.

