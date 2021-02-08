10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Cook County Health & Hospitals System (Chicago)

2. East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital

3. Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (Ronceverte, W.Va.)

4. Hialeah (Fla.) Hospital

5. Northwestern Medical Center (Saint Albans, Vt.)

6. Providence Medical Center (Kansas City, Kan.)

7. Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle, Ind.)

8. Riverside Medical Center (Franklinton, La.)

9. University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus (Topeka)

10. Virginia Western State Hospital (Staunton)

