Orlando Health to buy 80 acres for medical campus

Orlando (Fla.) Health plans to buy 80 acres of land in Lakeland, Fla., to build a medical campus with a 360-bed hospital, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

The medical campus, which would be called Orlando Health Lakeland Health & Wellness, would also have physician offices, a small hotel for patients and supporting retail stores.

"Serving Polk County has been a part of our long-term growth plan for years," Matt Taylor, vice president of asset strategy with Orlando Health, told the Business Journal.

Orlando Health executives said that construction on the medical campus won't begin for several years because they want to research and seek community input to ensure the campus meets the needs of the Lakeland community.

