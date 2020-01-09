Women Inc recognizes Cerner board members for tech, innovation advancements

Cerner board members Linda Dillman, Julie Gerberding, MD, and Melinda Mount were named to WomenInc's 2019 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors edition, according to a Jan. 8 news release.

The board members were recognized for their business achievements and contributions to advance technology and innovation.

Three things to know:

1. Ms. Dillman is also a member of the GS1 U.S. Board of Governors and the University of Indianapolis Advisory Board. She previously served as CIO for QVC as well as executive vice president of benefits and risk management and CIO at Walmart.

2. In addition to her role at Cerner, Dr. Gerberding is also executive vice president and chief patient officer at Merck. She previously served as director of the Centers for Disease Control and has received more than 50 honors, including recognition by HHS for her leadership in responses to anthrax bioterrorism and 9/11.

3. Ms. Mount is also a member of the University of Wisconsin Foundation's board of directors. She most recently served as president of AliphCom and has held various leadership positions at Microsoft, including CFO of the company's online services division.

