UConn Health rolls out Epic's MyChart Beside

UConn Health is rolling out Epic's MyChart Beside tool in hospital rooms in order to provide patients full access to their health information during their stay.

Farmington, Conn.-based UConn John Dempsey Hospital started piloting the tool in its orthopedic and surgery units on Nov. 8.

The tool, accessed on a tablet, is tied to a patient's electronic health record and gives them real-time access to their daily schedule, vital signs, lab results, plan-of-care notes, nursing notes and mini-profiles of their care team, according to a Nov. 10 report in UConn Today.

"The patients we already started on [Tuesday] were over-the-moon excited that they could be part of this," said Nanette Pink, a nurse manager who led the rollout. "I think that it's a real testament to how hard our Epic team worked at putting it together, because it is so user friendly. They really thought out what would be best for the patients."

Through the tool, patients also have access to Elsevier, an education-based teaching platform that serves as a resource for their care, as well as games and soothing sounds.