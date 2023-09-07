Top 11 EHRs for small hospitals, per Black Book Research

The Thrive EHR from Evident was named the top EHR for small hospitals by Black Book Research.

The research group based its results on surveys of 18 performance indicators conducted between the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023.

Here are the top 11 EHRs for acute care hospitals with 100 or fewer beds, according to the report:

1. Evident (Thrive)

2. Altera Digital Health (Sunrise Community Care)

3. Evident (Centriq)

4. Medhost

5. Altera Digital Health (Sunrise)

6. Oracle Cerner

7. Epic

8. Altera Digital Health (Paragon)

9. GE HealthCare

10. Harris Healthcare (QuadraMed)

11. Meditech