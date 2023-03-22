'They serve 9K meals a day': How Epic feeds its employees

How does Epic feed 13,000 employees at its Wisconsin campus? With a lot of meat, that's how.

And the EHR vendor sources all its beef and pork from Niman Ranch, a California-based producer that works with family farmers and ranchers and raises livestock humanely and sustainably, Madison (Wis.) Magazine reported March 21.

"To see how large [Epic's] food service program is and what high-quality food they provide was really amazing," Kerri McClimen, a spokesperson for Niman parent company Perdue, told the news outlet. "They serve 9,000 meals a day."

Epic has three food service buildings and a variety of cafeterias and food kiosks, according to the story. Its culinary team also uses produce grown on the campus farm, which houses 42 sheep, 14 cows and a donkey.