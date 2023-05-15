Study: EHRs take away from human needs like relationship building

EHRs erode the well-being of healthcare teams, taking away from their human needs such as developing relationships and building trust, a study in JAMA Network Open found.

The study surveyed 73 attending and resident physicians at two California health systems from March 2017 to October 2017 and February 2022 to April 2022.

The physicians noted that while the EHR helps to complete simple tasks, it can cause disagreements related to medical-legal issues, confusion over roles, and undefined norms, according to the May 12 study.

"Interventions to cultivate interpersonal interactions and team function are necessary to complement the efficiency benefits of health information technology," the study's authors wrote.

The authors are from Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Medicine, Boston-based Harvard Medical School, the American Medical Association and Los Angeles-based UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.