Oracle expects to extend Cerner tender offer for 2nd time

Oracle expects to extend its tender offer for its proposed acquisition of Cerner for a second time, the company said in a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

On Feb. 11, four days before the tender offer was originally set to expire, Oracle extended it to March 16. In its March 11 SEC filing, the company said it anticipates "extending the tender offer period to allow additional time for the satisfaction of the remaining conditions to the tender offer."



On Dec. 20, Oracle announced its agreement to acquire Cerner through an all-cash tender offer for $95 per share, or about $28.5 billion in equity value. Except for the extension, all terms and conditions of the tender offer remain unchanged.