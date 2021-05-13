ONC launches health interoperability outcomes 2030 initiative: 4 details

ONC is spearheading a new effort to strengthen current interoperability initiatives and secure long-term strategies, Deputy National Coordinator Steve Posnack wrote in a May 13 blog post.

Four details:

1. The Health Interoperability Outcomes 2030 initiative will prioritize a set of interoperability outcomes that work in conjunction with ONC's 2020-2025 Federal Health IT Strategic Plan.

2. ONC is asking healthcare leaders to submit health interoperability outcomes statements to help frame the outcomes ultimately chosen for the initiative.

3. ONC will accept responses to what Mr. Posnack referred to as an "interoperability Mad Lib." The exercise has two examples: "Because of interoperability, ______ before/by 2030" and "Because of interoperability, before/by 2030 [who] will [what]."

4. Submissions for the statements will be accepted through July 30.

Click here to read the full blog post.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.