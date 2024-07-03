Memorial Hermann seeing early success with Epic investment

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System is seeing early successes with its Epic EHR investment.

According to Eric Smith, chief digital officer at Memorial Hermann, day-one activations of MyChart, Epic's patient portal, were among the highest recorded by the company.

"In just over 30 days, we've seen over 100,000 activations, with our My Memorial Hermann app surpassing 50,000 downloads and high ratings on both app stores," Mr. Smith wrote in a LinkedIn post July 1.

Beyond the numbers, patient engagement with Memorial Hermann's digital experiences remains strong.

"Over 60% of patients are completing pre-visit paperwork digitally, and a similar percentage are using our e-checkin for co-pays," Mr. Smith said.

This digital shift has also enabled "touchless arrivals," where patients manage their check-in process entirely online, allowing clinic staff to call them directly to a room.

"Already, close to 10% of encounters are occurring without front desk engagement, creating a more efficient experience," Mr. Smith said.

In 2022, Memorial Hermann announced it would be switching from an Oracle Health EHR system to an Epic EHR system. Work on the implementation of the new EHR started in 2023 and is anticipated to be a multi- year project for the health system.