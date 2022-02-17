Meet the C-Suite of Meditech: 15 execs to know

Meditech's executive leaders tailored the company's electronic health record systems to meet the needs of healthcare systems and hospitals.

Here are 15 Meditech executives to know:

Neil Pappalardo, chairman and founder.

Mr. Pappalardo founded the company in 1968. Prior to becoming chairman, he served as Meditech's president and CEO.

Michelle O'Connor, president and CEO.

Ms. O'Connor joined Meditech as a implementation programer in 1988. In her role as president and CEO she ensures that Meditech's EHR meets industry and regulatory standards while providing optimal user experience for customers.

Lawrence Polimeno, vice chairman.

Mr. Polimeno has served as vice chairman since 2002. He is in charge of charting Meditech's strategic direction, championing state-of-the-art advancements and retaining corporate culture.

Howard Messing, vice chairman.

Mr. Messing joined Meditech in 1974 as a programmer. Prior to becoming vice chairman, he served as the company's CEO for 10 years.

Barbara Manzolillo, chief financial officer.

Ms. Manzolillo joined Meditech in 1975 working in accounts receivable. As chief financial officer, she is responsible for guiding the company’s financial direction and overseeing Meditech's accounting, forecasting, and financial analysis and reporting.

Hoda Sayed-Friel, executive vice president.

Ms. Sayed-Friel oversees the company's EHR development, marketing, strategy, client services, healthcare policy and professional services. She has more than 35 years experience in EHR leadership roles.

Helen Waters, executive vice president.

In her role, Ms. Waters helps define Meditech's strategic direction and communication strategies. In 2018, she was elected to the CHIME foundation board.

Chris Anschuetz, senior vice president Emeritus.

Mr. Anschuetz joined Meditech in 1975 as a programmer. He was instrumental in setting technical direction for Meditech products and now champions improved accessibility for the company's products.

Steven Koretz, senior vice president Emeritus of client services.



Mr. Koretz oversees implementations and service for Meditech's international customer base. He joined the company in 1982 and was a part of the sales team.

Shannon Connell, chief governance officer and general council.



Ms. Connell is in charge of Meditech's legal department, staff ombudsman, quality system for internal processes, medical devices, regulation guidance, staffing and staff education. She began her career at the company as an applications consultant in 1998.

Jim Merlin, chief accounting officer.

Mr. Merlin is in charge of Meditech's financial health, which includes, overseeing the company’s accounting practices, working with our external auditors and navigating the financial impact of upcoming accounting and regulatory changes. He joined the company in 1986 as a financial product demonstrator.

Leah Farina, vice president of client services.

Ms. Farina oversees account management and customer experience. She also leads the implementation and service team for home care and hospice, collaborating with the Meditech South Africa team.

Carol Labadini, vice president of client services.

Ms. Labadini is in charge of implementations for all Meditech solutions across the continuum. During her time at the company, she has helped physicians deliver the most advanced, patient-centric care to their communities through Meditech's web-based Ambulatory EHR.

Scott Radner, vice president of advanced technology.

Mr. Radner oversees adoption of new technology for products and for supporting Meditech's technical infrastructure. During his time at Meditech, Mr. Radner has formed Meditech's advanced technology group, developed the programming base for Meditech's 6.x products and created a company-wide internal application technology.

Geoff Smith, vice president of product development.

Mr. Smith is in charge of developing Meditech's next-generation solutions while tailoring products to meet the company's needs. He is also responsible for managing Meditech's development relationship with South Africa-based Meditech.