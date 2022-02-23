Meditech names new COO

Helen Waters was promoted to COO of Meditech and will resume this role alongside her position as executive vice president.

In this role, Ms. Waters will define Meditech's strategic direction, set operational priorities and overall communication strategies, direct customer engagement, product direction, business partnerships, and provide general executive oversight in partnership with Michelle O'Connor, president and CEO of Meditech.

"Helen is keen to challenge the status quo and consider new organizational structures, business models, and approaches to deliver the best outcome for the customers and the company," Ms. O'Connor said in a Feb. 23 press release. "Her approach and skills overall have served us very well."

Ms. Waters previously served as Meditech's vice president where she spent most of her time dedicated to sales and marketing.