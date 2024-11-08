Man gets 2 years in prison for accessing Supreme Court justice's EHR

A former Arlington, Va., resident has been sentenced to two years in prison for breaching the EHR of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

A federal jury convicted Trent James Russell, 34, in July of obtaining another person’s healthcare information and destroying evidence in a federal investigation, the Justice Department said Nov. 7.

Mr. Russell had been charged with remotely accessing Ms. Ginsburg's medical records in 2019 while employed by an organ donation organization that worked at 48 hospitals and taking a screenshot of her protected health information. Ms. Ginsburg died in 2020 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

After Mr. Russell's access to the records was cut off in 2019, he formatted his hard drive to alter evidence, provided the FBI with a secondary hard drive to obstruct the investigation and said his cellphone had been stolen, the Justice Department said.