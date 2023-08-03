Israeli wearables company integrates with Epic EHR

Biobeat, a wearable remote patient monitoring company, completed its integration with Epic, as it looks to expand into the U.S. healthcare market.

Clinicians using Epic will now have the opportunity to transfer data from 13 vital signs into the EHR. The tool can reduce 90 minutes per day per clinician by automating vital sign checks, according to an Aug. 3 news release.

Biobeat is an Israeli company. Integrating with Epic will allow it to expand to U.S. hospitals.

"Epic Systems is one of the largest providers of health information technology and plays a significant role in the healthcare system. Achieving this amazing milestone will enable us to implement our remote patient monitoring solution and scale successfully in multiple hospitals in the U.S.," Biobeat CEO and co-founder Arik Ben Ishay said.