Illinois hospital moves to Epic in 3 weeks

An Illinois hospital plans to switch to an Epic EHR in about three weeks, Southern Illinois Now reported.

Salem (Ill.) Township Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital, is moving from an athenahealth EHR, according to the Aug. 28 story.

"We're only three weeks away from Epic go-live as of yesterday," hospital CEO James Timpe told the hospital board Aug. 28, according to the news outlet. "We're actually going to be at the parade in October passing out flyers for people to get signed up to see their own medical records online through Epic. It's a great system. It's the No. 1 system in the country and we're very lucky as a small hospital to be on it, so we're looking forward to it."