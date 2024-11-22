How Tidelands Health gained stakeholder buy-in for a $40M EHR

In May, Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health completed a $40 million Epic EHR installation, an investment designed to enhance both patient and provider experiences.

Will Johnson, CIO of Tidelands Health, spoke to Becker's about how the health system successfully built a case for the EHR overhaul, secured stakeholder buy-in, and plans to optimize Epic moving forward.

Building the case for change



Mr. Johnson emphasized the importance of a strategic and comprehensive approach to gaining stakeholder support for the new EHR system.

"Our organization engaged in a thorough market study to understand the tools and processes we needed to align with our future growth strategy and community needs," Mr. Johnson said. "We analyzed the risks of moving to a new EHR against the potential benefits, focusing on how it would enable our providers to deliver care more effectively while supporting our long-term vision."

By grounding their decision in clear, data-driven guiding principles, Tidelands Health was able to demonstrate the value of the investment. The leadership team also emphasized how the new system would enhance the provider and patient experience, ensuring alignment with the health system's mission.

Early wins with Epic



Since the Epic EHR went live, Tidelands Health has already seen gains, particularly on the patient side.

"Patients now have better visibility into their records and can communicate with their providers more easily through our digital front door," Mr. Johnson said.

He highlighted Epic's Fast Pass feature, which allows patients to move into earlier appointment slots when cancellations occur, improving scheduling efficiency.

For clinicians, the benefits are beginning to take shape as well.

"Providers are telling us it's easier to track and manage patients, communicate effectively, and streamline care delivery. While adoption naturally takes time, we're seeing both qualitative and quantitative improvements," Mr. Johnson said.

Optimizing Epic for the future



Looking ahead, Tidelands Health is adopting an "Epic-first" philosophy, ensuring that new features and tools align with organizational priorities before implementation.

"Our approach is to evaluate what Epic offers and determine how it aligns with our needs," Mr. Johnson said. "We're not chasing shiny new toys; we focus on solutions that bring tangible value to our patients, providers, and community."

Mr. Johnson highlighted plans to expand the use of Fast Pass and optimize provider scheduling, as well as explore features for managing nursing staff and improving operational efficiency. AI integration is also on the horizon, but with a measured approach.

"We're interested in leveraging AI to improve efficiency and effectiveness, particularly on the management side. But at the end of the day, it's about enabling our clinicians to deliver patient care with a personal touch," Mr. Johnson said.