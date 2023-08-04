How health systems are tackling EHR burdens

Administrative burdens such as EHR documentation cost U.S. healthcare $1 trillion annually, leaving hospitals and health systems trying to find ways to automate these processes for their staff.
Here is how two health systems are trying to alleviate EHR burdens on their providers:
- Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is piloting Epic and Microsoft's generative artificial intelligence tool that automatically drafts message responses. Warner Thomas, president and CEO of the health system, told Becker's that the health system joined the pilot to try to automate clinical documentation.
- Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health launched the "The Getting Rid of Stupid Stuff" initiative. The program allows physicians and other clinicians to provide input on the "stupid stuff" related to their day-to-day interactions in the EHR. The requests allow Novant to find ways to optimize the EHR and make it more user-friendly.