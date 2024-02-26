Health systems getting new EHRs

Here are four hospitals and health systems that have implemented new EHR systems or announced plans to do so since Jan. 30:

Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health said it is transitioning to an Epic EHR system.



Great Falls-based Benefis Health System is switching to an Epic EHR system.



Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, one of the nation's largest health systems, recently completed its switch to an Epic EHR.



Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services is switching to an Epic EHR system.