Health systems getting new EHRs

Naomi Diaz -

Here are four hospitals and health systems that have implemented new EHR systems or announced plans to do so since Jan. 30:

  1. Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health said it is transitioning to an Epic EHR system.

  2. Great Falls-based Benefis Health System is switching to an Epic EHR system.

  3. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, one of the nation's largest health systems, recently completed its switch to an Epic EHR.

  4. Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services is switching to an Epic EHR system.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars