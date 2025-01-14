From Epic to a health system: Inside a leader's EHR implementation

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare recently appointed a former Epic executive to oversee its transition to the EHR vendor.

Becker's caught up with Robert Hartmann, the new vice president of EHR transformation at the three-hospital system, about his plans and hopes for the Epic switch. The conversation has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

Question: Can you tell me why you decided to take on the role and how unique it is compared to others in the industry?

Robert Hartmann: I'm inspired by a future where technology allows patients — and all of us — to live healthier, more fulfilled lives. That future exists in pockets today. We've decoded the human genome, and we have AI innovations like ambient listening. But it's not widespread yet. Achieving that requires scaling a reliable, comprehensive IT framework, and health systems are at the forefront of that transformation.

I accepted this role because I wanted to be on the front lines of that effort. I'm grateful to have joined ChristianaCare, where the culture and core values of love and excellence align with how I operate. That's been evident in all my interactions so far.

Regarding the role itself, it's fairly common for organizations to designate a leader for these transitions. The title might be less common, but I think it encapsulates the work perfectly — it's truly a transformation, not just a project or program.

Q: Let's talk about the implementation process, which you've had experience with in your prior roles. What would you say is most important for a successful Epic EHR implementation?

RH: It's hard to narrow it down to one, so I'll give you three, ranked in order. First, strong governance. These implementations are fast and all-encompassing, so effective decision-making and escalation forums are essential. Our governance structure will be the backbone, supported by leaders who align with our guiding principles.

Second, change management. This transition represents a significant change in how caregivers interact with technology. Our job is to make that transition as seamless as possible, flagging areas of extreme change and helping caregivers adapt while maintaining their focus on patient care.

Third, culture. ChristianaCare is well-positioned with its values of love and excellence. A willingness to have honest conversations for growth and the desire to improve daily will support successful adoption and improve both patient care and caregiver experiences with the EHR.

Q: What would you say is the biggest challenge for an Epic EHR implementation?

RH: Change management. Early in my career, I viewed these implementations as primarily technical challenges. Over time, I've learned that technical issues are often easier to resolve. The bigger challenge is building a system that works for caregivers. Success requires strong communication, readiness events, and training to help caregivers adopt the changes brought by this implementation.

Q: What, if anything, will be unique about the EHR install at ChristianaCare? Are all Epic EHR installs the same?

RH: They're definitely not all the same. We're in a region saturated with health systems already using Epic, meaning many of our caregivers likely have prior experience with the platform. That will pay huge dividends for recruitment, building a superuser base, and participation in readiness events.

Q: You worked on the Epic EHR rollout at Northwell Health. What did you learn from that project?

RH: I learned a lot at Northwell. Healthcare IT is incredibly complex. I've come to believe it's even more complex than rocket science. Solving these challenges is all about people and how they work together. Northwell had amazing teams collaborating to address these complexities, which reinforced that principle for me.

Q: You also worked at Epic. How is working on these implementations from the health system side different?

RH: On the vendor side, you get a focused but significant view of how healthcare operates. On the health system side, you gain a broader perspective. The EHR is central but part of a larger ecosystem. Having that broader view is invigorating and helps address challenges across the system.