Cedars-Sinai expands digital Parkinson’s care with app

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai is expanding its use of a Parkinson’s disease monitoring app with support from a $5 million gift from the Elaine and Eduardo Saverin Foundation.

The health system is broadening access to the app among its more than 800 Parkinson’s patients, according to a Feb. 18 news release. The tool allows patients to regularly report symptoms such as tremors, balance issues, sleep disturbances and cognitive changes. The data flows directly into Cedars-Sinai’s EHR, generating alerts for clinicians when a patient may be at risk.

The gift will help the system to hire three advanced practice providers to monitor incoming patient data and help oversee Parkinson’s care during unrelated hospital stays. A newly developed electronic dashboard will support inpatient tracking and ensure neurology teams are notified when Parkinson’s-specific care is needed, the release said.