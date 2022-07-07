Former Wyoming hospital employee caught snooping in patient medical records

A former Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Medical Center employee improperly accessed patient health records between Aug. 31, 2020, and May 26, 2022, the hospital said July 6.

There was no evidence the ex-staffer retained any of the information or attempted to misuse it, the hospital reported.

The viewing of medical records was outside the former staffer's scope of duties and was reported by a former co-worker after the ex-employee transferred to a different department, according to a July 6 Cowboy State Daily story. The breached data included names, Social Security numbers, and diagnosis and treatment information.

The medical center plans to mail notification letters to about 1,600 affected individuals and has created an IT audit trail to see when and why employees are accessing records, the news outlet reported.

"We want our patients and community to know that their personal health information, as well as their privacy, are very important to us, and we are constantly working to strengthen our operational procedures," Gladys Ayokosok, compliance and privacy officer for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, said in a hospital news release. "We sincerely regret any inconvenience or concern this incident has caused and are committed to working with any individuals who may have questions or concerns."