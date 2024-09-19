Epic looks to ease clinician workflows

Epic is developing tools in a bid to reduce cognitive processes for clinicians.

The project, called Simplify, allows clinicians to choose specific parts of the software to hide or collapse, and to rearrange screen elements to optimize workflows based on individual preferences, according to a Sept. 19 LinkedIn post from the company.

"This helps them focus on essential functions — enhancing their overall experience and efficiency," the post reads.

Epic said, "look for more," about the Simplify project in the upcoming year.