Epic installed at nearly 900 Pacific Dental practices

One of the largest dental service organizations in the U.S. partnered with Epic to install EHR across almost 900 dental practices in its network.

Pacific Dental Services is the first DSO to fully deploy Epic, according to the company's Aug. 24 news release. Pacific Dental spent two years converting 9.7 million patient records from legacy software to Epic and trained 13,000 team members and clinicians with the new system. The first Pacific Dental practice went live with Epic in April, and now the system is live across all the DSO's locations.

"Whether the patients of PDS' supported practices go to the dentist's office, a clinic, or a hospital, their providers can now review their dental history along with the rest of their medical history from one record in Epic," Judy Faulkner, founder and CEO of Epic, said in the release. "Our collaboration with PDS supports the connection between dental and medical care, creating a more comprehensive approach to health."

Pacific Dental also helped optimize Epic's dental module, Wisdom, so dental records could more easily integrate into the patient's overall health records and treatment plans.

Epic continues to expand its network with new integrations this year and joined the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement to improve interoperability across the U.S. Epic has more than 250 million patient records within its network worldwide and holds 32.9 percent of the EHR market share, according to KLAS Research. Around 2,000 hospitals and 45,000 clinics use Epic EHR.