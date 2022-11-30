Epic in the last 30 days

From entering into an agreement with Google Cloud to making its EHR system more compatible with Apple users, here are seven updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in November.

UConn Health is rolling out Epic's MyChart Beside tool in hospital rooms in order to provide patients full access to their health information during their stay. Farmington, Conn.-based UConn John Dempsey Hospital started piloting the tool in its orthopedic and surgery units on Nov. 8.



Google Cloud and Epic have reached an agreement to enable health systems to migrate their EHRs to the cloud, while Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health will be the first organization to do so.



Lewisburg, Pa.-based Evangelical Community Hospital is changing its EHR to Epic and will go live with the new system Dec. 4.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into Epic Systems over a policy that allegedly prevents parents from accessing their children's medical records once they become teenagers. Mr. Paxton sent a civil investigative demand to the EHR vendor after he began an investigation into Houston-based Memorial Hermann regarding the alleged policy..



Judy Faulkner, CEO of Epic said in a Nov. 7 blog post that she gets emails at least weekly inquiring about whether Epic will buy or invest in smaller companies. Ms. Faulkner said the company does not intend to, as it would be a "distraction."



Epic announced that it is updating its EHR capabilities to become more compatible with Apple's Mac operating system.



Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital will go live with an Epic EHR system Dec. 3.